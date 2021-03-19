BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $171,991,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,659,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 711,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.21. 853,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,359,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.