BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 117,752 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.63. 272,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,143,466. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $50.14.

