BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.12. 91,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,395. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.59 and a 200 day moving average of $136.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $145.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

