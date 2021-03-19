BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,549 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $8,137,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,267 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 9.8% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 828,473 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 57,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Intel stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.78. 1,052,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,467,195. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

