BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.9% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,097,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 50,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 645,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,618,000 after purchasing an additional 90,928 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,687. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.55 and its 200-day moving average is $124.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $143.11.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

