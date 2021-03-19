BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.80. The stock had a trading volume of 83,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,981,322. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

