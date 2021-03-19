BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.60. 27,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,296. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $112.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

