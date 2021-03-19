BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.1% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $15,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,941,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after buying an additional 55,310 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,593,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $17,849,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $16,772,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $477.51. The company had a trading volume of 62,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,427. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $458.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.92. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.