BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,152 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 52,614 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,166,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.90. 1,255,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,529,621. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.71. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

