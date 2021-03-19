BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 804 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.78. 12,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,816. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $223.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.84.

