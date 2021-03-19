BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 14,800 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 10,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $237.78. The company had a trading volume of 57,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,820. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.87 and its 200-day moving average is $232.06. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

