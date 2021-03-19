BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,287 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,287 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.8% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 401,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 25,128 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in AT&T by 26.8% in the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 1,238,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,320,000 after purchasing an additional 261,520 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 10.6% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in AT&T by 49.9% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 30,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 567,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,030,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

