BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,827 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 595,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,248 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $314.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,978,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,516,602. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $338.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.27 and a 200-day moving average of $308.06.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

