BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,158 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.4% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,757,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,444,000 after acquiring an additional 485,874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $392.56. 261,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,215,017. The business has a 50 day moving average of $388.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

