Beacon 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13,331.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. Beacon has a market cap of $950,636.46 and $13,331.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00003071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 201.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00040364 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 68.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001604 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 73.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

