Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 16,763 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,763 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after buying an additional 3,584,657 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 696.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,764,000 after buying an additional 2,116,349 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $75,029,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $238.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average is $42.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

