Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 23,593 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 140.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,593 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,989,000 after buying an additional 142,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after buying an additional 445,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $54,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,479,871 shares of company stock valued at $86,740,414 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.64.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $65.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $117.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.25.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

