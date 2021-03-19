Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 3,488 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 21,696 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $625,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 251,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,753,000 after acquiring an additional 24,455 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $124.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.64 and a 52-week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.