Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,546 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.12.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $255.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.77 billion, a PE ratio of -32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $90.35 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.90.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

