Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.53.

Mastercard stock opened at $363.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

