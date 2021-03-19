Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 1,765 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 45,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $162.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.50 and a 200 day moving average of $172.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $137.85 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

