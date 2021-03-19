Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 2,493 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 53,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

VONE stock opened at $183.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.51. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $99.51 and a twelve month high of $186.81.

