Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 2,738 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,085 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $623,362,000 after purchasing an additional 816,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,757,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,591,000 after purchasing an additional 524,179 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,939,000 after purchasing an additional 386,233 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,592,000 after purchasing an additional 828,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

NYSE EW opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $92.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average of $83.77. The company has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $276,745.74. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $5,998,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,570 shares in the company, valued at $24,462,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,560 shares of company stock worth $28,900,946 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

