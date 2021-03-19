Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 791.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,486 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

NEE stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,595 shares of company stock worth $11,880,740 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.