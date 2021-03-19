Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after buying an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after buying an additional 2,053,818 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,692,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of 3M by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 570,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,632,000 after buying an additional 367,231 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of 3M by 474.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 400,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,933,000 after acquiring an additional 330,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $189.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.45 and a 200 day moving average of $171.41. The company has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $192.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

