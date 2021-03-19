Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.54.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $107.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion, a PE ratio of 139.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $112.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

