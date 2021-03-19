Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $129.54 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $135.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.17. The company has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

