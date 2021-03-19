Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP opened at $100.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

