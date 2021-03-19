Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,220 shares of company stock valued at $36,760,473 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $243.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.45. The firm has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $248.39.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.44.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.