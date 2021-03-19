Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $116.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.76. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $119.84.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.