Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 10,839 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 117.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 765,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,926,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,198,000 after purchasing an additional 164,696 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $132.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.65.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

