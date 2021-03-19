Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 14,819 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,069 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

CSCO opened at $48.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

