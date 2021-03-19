Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 2,155 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,671,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,208,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $274.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.37. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $124.36 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.