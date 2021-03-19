Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 22,157 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,157 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,491,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,566,000 after purchasing an additional 586,308 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.62. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $56.45.

