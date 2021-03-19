Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 127.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,331 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 10.10% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $28.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.