Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,009,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 3,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $498,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 601,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,205,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $136.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.61 and its 200-day moving average is $141.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.