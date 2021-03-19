Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 4,704 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 562,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 100,986 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,638,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $86.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.22. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

