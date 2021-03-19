Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 162.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $10,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BECN. FMR LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 35,487 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 398,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 28,992 shares during the period.

BECN opened at $53.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $517,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,354.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $180,222.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,460.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,432,984 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BECN. Truist raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

