Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.76

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $2.75. Beasley Broadcast Group shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 53,357 shares.

The company has a market cap of $80.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.