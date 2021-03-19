BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Hits $0.0032 on Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 115.2% higher against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $36,018.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000543 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00031330 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,195,783,178 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

