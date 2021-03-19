Beaxy Price Up 0.7% This Week (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Beaxy has a total market cap of $4.36 million and $9,509.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00052736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.19 or 0.00653373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00069550 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00035509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024573 BTC.

About Beaxy

BXY is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,095,487 coins. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.