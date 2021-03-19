Beaxy Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6,700.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. In the last week, Beaxy has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and $6,700.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00051307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00015062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.13 or 0.00631405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068673 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024590 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00033919 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,086,487 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

