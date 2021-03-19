Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €159.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) received a €159.00 ($187.06) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BC8. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €165.38 ($194.56).

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of ETR:BC8 opened at €159.30 ($187.41) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €165.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €169.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 12-month high of €190.70 ($224.35).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.