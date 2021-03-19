Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €192.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) received a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BC8. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Independent Research set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €165.38 ($194.56).

Shares of Bechtle stock opened at €159.30 ($187.41) on Friday. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a fifty-two week high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €165.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €169.67.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

