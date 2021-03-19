Becker Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,928 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.2% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $104,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $120.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

