Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Market Cap Tops $147.63 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $147.63 million and $13.97 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance token can now be bought for approximately $2,050.39 or 0.03514022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 50.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.00229654 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00015459 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010612 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00050986 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004433 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.