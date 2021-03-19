Beer Money (BEER) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $116,822.00

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Beer Money token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $250,856.90 and approximately $116,822.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00051281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00014028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.97 or 0.00634187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00069216 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00024471 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00034743 BTC.

About Beer Money

BEER is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 tokens. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beer Money

