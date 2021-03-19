Beetle Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $342,767.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 49.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Beetle Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $287,829.79 and $342,767.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beetle Coin Token Profile

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 258,918,075 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

