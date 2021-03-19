Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.50

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.50 and traded as high as $21.62. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 171,419 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bel Fuse from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $252.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $116.13 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth about $125,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 22.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

