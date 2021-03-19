Beldex Price Down 6.8% This Week (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Beldex has a total market cap of $79.66 million and $27,738.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0813 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

